Michael Porter Jr. #1 boys west team was the MVP during the 2017 McDonalds's All American Game on March 29, 2017 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The West Team won 109-107. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

The Michael Porter Jr. hype crushed the hearts of Mizzou Basketball fans with last week’s news of star freshman Michael Porter Jr.’s back surgery. But the reported three-four month recovery process is a lie – according to Porter’s recent Instagram post.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Mizzou beat writer, Dave Matter tweeted a screenshot of a recent Instagram Story post by the freshman:

The message reads: “Just letting y’all know whoever said it was gonna take 3-4 months to recover lied.”

Porter had surgery last Tuesday (a microdiscectomy of the L3 and L4 spinal discs), and press release from the Mizzou Athletic Department stated the surgery “will likely cause him to miss the remainder of the season.”

Porter Jr. was a top-two overall prospect in his 2017 Class and is projected to be a top-three pick in the next NBA Draft. He was an expected one-and-done college player, who helped bring other top players to Columbia, Mo., with his commitment to Mizzou.

The Tigers are 5-2 this year, after Sunday night’s loss to No. 23 West Virginia in the Advocare Invitational championship game.

