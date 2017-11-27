St. Louis Tim Horton’s Locations Closed

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Two locations of popular doughnut and coffee chain, Tim Horton’s, are closed due to a legal dispute with new ownership.

The Post-Dispatch is reporting the two locations that closed are in the city of St. Louis. One is right next to KMOX’s studios on Tucker Boulevard. The other is in the Central West End.

This is all due to a legal battle which revolves around an agreement from 2014 that changed when the franchise was sold.

Both of the Tim Hortons franchises that closed over Thanksgiving opened in 2015 and together they employed 24 people.

Tim Hortons locations in Maplewood, Lafayete Square and O’Fallon, Illinois will remain open.

