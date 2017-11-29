Teacher Shot While Jogging Near Francis Howell High School

WELDON SPRINGS, Mo. (KMOX) – A teacher was shot Wednesday afternoon while jogging on a trail not far from Francis Howell High School.

Capt. David Tiefenbrunn says it happened shortly before 3 p.m.

“He ran across an individual and after they passed him, he heard a gunshot and felt pain in his back and chest area,” Tiefenbrunn says.

The unidentified male teacher was conscious and speaking with first responders when they arrived on-scene.

His condition was not immediately known, but the injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

A search is on for the person who pulled the trigger. The suspect is described as a man in his 30s or 40s, wearing a black coat and tan pants, armed with a handgun.

At approx. 2:45 PM, a Francis Howell High School teacher was jogging near the school when he was shot by an unknown assailant. The teacher was conscious when first responders arrived. He is currently in stable condition. Read more: https://t.co/fFjCtYzvQU pic.twitter.com/tbm2RqIvNS — FrancisHowell (@FrancisHowell) November 29, 2017

Our previous reporting is as follows:

Some schools in the Francis Howell School District are on lockdown as law enforcement investigates a shooting south of the high school.

The district received initial reports of an incident near the Francis Howell High School campus.

ATTENTION: FHSD has received initial reports of an incident near the Francis Howell High School campus. The campus is currently on lockdown and law enforcement is investigating. As a precaution, students attending extra-curriculars can be picked up at the Activities Office. pic.twitter.com/bx59Wrk1vL — FrancisHowell (@FrancisHowell) November 29, 2017

“The incident did not occur on school property,” according to a tweet from the St. Charles County Police Department.

#SCCPDNews–The St. Charles County Police Department is actively investigating a shooting that occurred south of Francis Howell High School. The incident did not occur on school property. More details will be released as they are confirmed pic.twitter.com/WQlFAPJBe4 — SCCMOPD (@SCCMOPD) November 29, 2017

Early reports say a male teacher jogging along a trail near the school was shot in the chest.

Several shots were reportedly fired.

The injured teacher is currently in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

