ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – If the St. Louis Cardinals get the chance to sit down with Giancarlo Stanton and pitch the idea of playing in St. Louis, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak will want to think about recruiting the help of former Cardinals outfielder Matt Holliday.

Currently a free agent, Holliday was on MLB Network Radio, Wednesday, and talked about the chances of Stanton coming to St. Louis. It’s been reported that playing in Los Angeles is at the top of the 2017 NL MVP’s list, but Holliday believes he should re-consider.

“You got all offseason to live in Miami or LA, or wherever he wants to live, but for six months getting after it as a baseball player in St. Louis, there’s no better place. You get the chance to play for a winning franchise, in a city that loves baseball that would revere him for the next 10 years as their superstar to kind of build their team around. I just think that it’s a better opportunity than maybe people are thinking.”

Matt Holliday says he would call Giancarlo Stanton to sell him on St. Louis if needed#Cardinals #Marlins #MLB pic.twitter.com/tzUgl2dGhE — MLB Network Radio Sirius 209, XM 89 (@MLBNetworkRadio) November 29, 2017

Holliday points out St. Louis’ available payroll, a well-built farm system to stay competitive for years to come and the fact that Miami is rebuilding for the next few seasons. As the Miami Herald reports, the Marlins told Stanton that if he doesn’t accept a trade then he’ll be a superstar surrounded by a “stripped-down team.”

So if Holliday were to call Stanton and give him a St. Louis sales pitch, he’d say something like this:

“I know we probably aren’t the exact same people, but to be a ball player in St. Louis I think it’s a tremendous organization and fan base and I think it’s a good fit.”

If anyone knows about signing mega-deals with St. Louis, it’s Holliday. As a free agent before the the 2010 season, St. Louis signed him to the richest contract in club history – $120 million guaranteed over seven seasons. He was a four-time All-Star and a major part of the Cardinals 2011 World Series Championship team.

His send off at the end of the 2016 season was unforgettable:

Matt Holliday takes the field one last time in 2016. #WeLoveNumber7 pic.twitter.com/nRwiKJu9zD — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) October 3, 2016

Maybe in 2028 (when Stanton’s current 13-year contract runs out), the Cardinals can send-off the slugger with similar chants and applause.

