Trump Talks Tax Reform This Afternoon in St. Charles

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – President Donald Trump is scheduled to talk about tax reform in St. Charles this afternoon.

The president landed at @flystl a few minutes ago, the crowd is growing inside St. Charles Convention Center @kmoxnews pic.twitter.com/n9cF7jdhNk — Alex Degman (@AlexDegmanKMOX) November 29, 2017

Reporters spoke with several senior administration officials ahead of the visit. They note Trump started his push for tax reform in Springfield, Missouri, earlier this year, so coming to St. Charles is appropriate.

“We feel like Missouri is a great place to go to talk about putting American workers on a level playing field in a 21st century economy,” one says.

The following are excerpts from the president’s speech, as prepared for delivery:

“We have a once in a lifetime opportunity to restore American prosperity and reclaim America’s destiny… But in order to achieve this bright and glowing future, the Senate must pass tax cuts andbring Main Street roaring back to life.” “Our focus is on helping the folks who work in the mailrooms and machine shops of America – the plumbers and the carpenters, the cops and the teachers, the truck drivers and the pipe fitters – all of the people who give their best each and every day to take care of their family and the country they love. It is not enough for the middle class to keep getting by – we want them to start getting ahead.” “This week’s vote can be the beginning of the next great chapter for the American Worker.” “This is our chance to free our economy and our workers from the terrible tax burden in Washington… Now comes the moment of truth.”

The speech is set for 2:30 p.m. at the St. Charles Convention Center. It’s not open to the public.

Dueling rallies outside the @realDonaldTrump appearance in St. Charles pic.twitter.com/wde1fn6JUs — Alex Degman (@AlexDegmanKMOX) November 29, 2017

Be sure to follow KMOX’s Alex Degman throughout the afternoon during the top of the hour news and on Twitter @alexdegmanKMOX for updates.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook