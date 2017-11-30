Blues Prepare For Friday’s Emotional Hockey Fights Cancer Night

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Make sure you arrive early for Friday’s St. Louis Blues game — the annual Hockey Fights Cancer night.

We talked to the Blues Director of Community Development and Blues for Kids, Randy Girsch.

Click here to see previous Spotlights

“It really shows when we have these events and the amount of feedback we get from the fans just thanking us for our support and how much it means for the players and just everybody,” Girsch says.

It was this game two years ago that Tarasenko first met Arianna Dougan.

And they were close friends ever since.

“I think last year taking that selfie with Vladdy really cemented their relationship and really made an impact,” Girsch says. “And ever since then he was always asking about her and wanting to talk to her and connect with her.”

Ari passed away this month after a long battle with cancer.

Now the Blues need the fans to help #SpreadArisLight.

All fans will be asked to use their phone’s flashlight during the ceremonial puck drop, and light up all of Scottrade Center in honor of Ari.

The night will also be a celebration of cancer survivors.

“We have some really special warm-up jerseys this year that the players will wear, and we’ll auction them off to benefit multiple organizations,” Girsch says. “And we have a lot of great organizations in the St. Louis area and we’ll also be selling autographed mystery pucks to raise money for those organizations, as well as pins for Hockey Fights Cancer, as well.”

Puck drop vs the Los Angeles Kings is at 7 p.m. Friday. But make sure you’re there early to see the tributes.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook