Charges Filed in Shooting of Francis Howell Teacher

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOX) – Joshua R. Curtis, 35, of Winfield, has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the shooting of a Francis Howell High School teacher Wednesday.

He is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

A news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday.

St. Charles County police are questioning a person of interest in Wednesday’s shooting that left a Francis Howell High School teacher injured.

Police spokeswoman Val Joyner says the man was arrested after the police helicopter spotted something from the air.

“They located a tent in the vicinity of the shooting incident, and that’s what made us go down and say we need to take another look at the area,” she says. “When we went down and looked at the area, we didn’t find anything in the tent, any person in the tent, however the person of interest was located in that area of the shooting.”

Joyner says the person of interest has no known connection to the victim. Police say the shooting appears to have been random.

The victim has been released from the hospital.

