ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green announces that she has complied with a court ruling to meet Monday’s deadline concerning the Scottrade Center bond money.
In a news release, however, Green continues to argue that a $64 million plan to renovate the home of the Blues is fiscally irresponsible and not in the best interest of city taxpayers.
Adding that while she hopes no harm will come, an August 2017 credit report specifically warned that financing Scottrade renovations would add to the city’s already high tax burden.
Green plans to appeal, a move that would shield her from being held in contempt of court.