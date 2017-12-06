ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOX) – The official condition of the Arnold police officer who was shot in the head by a suspect Tuesday afternoon is critical, but stable, according to a news release on behalf of the Arnold Police Department.
The medical staff has relayed to the family that Officer Ryan O’Connor has a long road to recovery, and his condition could change by the hour.
KMOX has confirmed the governor was at Saint Anthony’s this morning to visit the family of O’Connor.
The governor’s spokesperson tells us he was not interested in speaking to us at the hospital — that he just wanted to have some private time with the family.
The shooting is being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department. The criminal investigation remains active, and information about the investigation will be released by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department if and when it deems appropriate.