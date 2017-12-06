(GoFundMe photo)

ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOX) – A dine-out for Officer Ryan O’Connor – the Arnold police officer shot in the head by a burglary suspect Tuesday – is already set for December 20.

Katie Zaitz-Fink, who organized similar dine-outs for officers Mike Flamion and Blake Snyder’s family, has made quick progress considering where she is right now.

“I’m on vacation, sailing on a cruise ship in the Caribbean,” she says. “Late last evening around midnight, I was checking my phone and my daughter had messaged me and asked had I heard about what happened.”

Zaitz-Fink says as soon as they docked in Puerto Rico Wednesday morning and she had internet access, she got moving on the details.

Find more information about the event on its Facebook page, “Dine Out for Arnold Police Officer O’Connor.”

BackStoppers stepped up almost immediately with a $5,000 donation to the family of O’Connor.

Col. Ron Battelle, executive director of BackStoppers, says they’ve experienced an outpouring of support, which allows them to then support the families of fallen and injured first responders.

“It’s a tough time for police officers right now. … They get criticized here and there, but the vast majority of people do support them and we see that manifest itself through BackStoppers,” Battelle says.

You can help at backstoppers.org.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Shield of Hope to help with the financial needs of O’Connor and his family. More than $12,000 of the $50,000 goal has been raised as of Wednesday afternoon.

“In-person” donations are also being accepted at Fortune Bank, 3494 Jeffco Blvd, in Arnold. The phone number to the bank is 636-464-9003.

