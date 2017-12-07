(Dec. 7, 2017) – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the club has recalled goaltender Ville Husso (VIH-lee, WHO-soh) from the American Hockey League’s (AHL) San Antonio Rampage on an emergency basis. In addition, the club assigned forward Sammy Blais (BLAY) to the Rampage. Blues goaltender Carter Hutton will not dress in tonight’s game against the Dallas Stars due to a lower-body injury. Local goaltender Tyler Stewart will sign an Amateur Tryout agreement and participate in warm-ups tonight. Stewart will be replaced by Husso as the backup goaltender once Husso is ready to enter the game.

Husso, 22, has appeared in eight games with the Rampage this season, logging a 3-3-0 record along with a 3.27 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage. The Helsinki, Finland, native was originally drafted by the Blues in the fourth round, 94th overall, of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

Blais, 21, has dressed in eight games for the Blues this season, posting one goal and one assist. The 6’2, 205-pound forward has also appeared in 11 games for the Rampage, recording 13 points (five goals, eight assists). The Montmagny, Quebec, native was originally drafted by the Blues in the sixth round, 176th overall, of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

Hutton, 31, has appeared in eight games for the Blues this season, posting a 4-2-0 record along with a 1.88 goals-against average and a .937 save percentage. The 6’1, 202-pound goaltender was originally signed by the Blues as a free agent on July 1, 2016.