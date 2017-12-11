ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Giancarlo Stanton was introduced as the newest New York Yankees outfielder Monday, at the MLB Winter Meetings in Orlando. After the press conference, he told KMOX that one reason he didn’t want to be in St. Louis or San Francisco was because he thought neither team would have “a great product on the field” this season.

Stanton was asked if he ever considered waiving his no-trade clause, to allow the Miami Marlins to accept a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals.

“Before initially meeting with them, yeah, because they are great people and have a great history with them,” Stanton says. “So even if they weren’t ready this year, like I would have liked, I knew that they would within a few years.

Asked Giancarlo Stanton if he considered the Cardinals or Giants after meeting with the clubs… "Before initially meeting with them, yeah…" His full response #kmoxwintermeetings: https://t.co/iCpuvWKeFm — Chris Hrabe (@chrabe) December 11, 2017

“They are historic franchises, so I knew that they would figure out how to have a great product on the field within a few years. But I wanted to be ready this year.”

Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, who is also in Orlando, also met with media at the end of the day Monday. He believed that Stanton’s intentions were “sincere” when he met with the Cardinals two weeks ago.

Mozeliak on Stanton comments about about wanting to win "now" : "Historically we have been part of that group, especially for a long time. For two years we haven't made the postseason, and perhaps that's how he views us." — KMOXSports (@KMOXSports) December 11, 2017

Related story: Mozeliak: Stanton Was Sincere, Just Not Meant To Be A Cardinal

Chris Hrabe and Mike Claiborne are in Orlando, and also talked to Stanton’s agent, Joel Wolfe. He restated Stanton’s desire to go to a team they believed was already built to win, like New York, Houston, Los Angles and Chicago.

Wolfe pointed out Stanton’s “near career-ending” injury in September 2014. Stanton was hit by an 88 mph pitch from Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Mike Fiers, just under his left eye. Stanton’s season was over after the injury, but was back for the start of the 2015 season.

Giancarlo Stanton's agent Joel Wolfe on what Stanton wanted to hear in his meetings with the Cardinals & Giants. Audio #kmoxwintermeetings: https://t.co/29ztMzMeSC — Chris Hrabe (@chrabe) December 11, 2017

Stanton, who the St. Louis Cardinals actively pursued this offseason, answered questions about his decision-making process during a press conference.

Giancarlo Stanton introduced as a New York Yankee #KMOXWinterMeetings pic.twitter.com/3pzcmZzJnS — KMOXSports (@KMOXSports) December 11, 2017

One question from Jim Hayes of Fox Sports Midwest asked Stanton directly if the Cardinals were close to changing his mind, and adding St. Louis to his list of desirable teams. He mentioned being able to watch St. Louis closely, as the Cards and Marlins share Spring Training facilities.

“(St. Louis) is winning first, culture, the fans, everything,” Stanton says. “It’s a great organization and we did have a good meeting, but I wanted to see my options to the teams that I originally chose.”

Another local media member, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch asked Stanton why he took those meetings with St. Louis and San Francisco, if he wasn’t planning on changing his mind. Stanton said, essentially, he was curious to see what they had to offer and wanted to “see how other organizations went about their business and how the city and everything would appeal to me.”



KMOX’s Chris Hrabe was covering the Stanton press conference, and will be in Orlando all week to cover Cardinals story lines. He was with Miami Marlins president of baseball operations, Michael Hill, who answered questions about the process of trading Stanton.

Just heard from Marlins Pres of Baseball Operations Michael Hill on Stanton trade… Standby for some of his quotes. #kmoxwintermeetings pic.twitter.com/I8nNpKo4pk — KMOXSports (@KMOXSports) December 11, 2017

Hill on Stanton vetoing SF & STL trades: "That was his right, we knew he had a no-trade, we knew he could say no. After the SF & STL scenarios, when he said no, we circled back…The Yankee deal garnered steam." #kmoxwintermeetings — KMOXSports (@KMOXSports) December 11, 2017

KMOX was also covering the phone conference with Marlins CEO, Derek Jeter.

Derek Jeter on trading Stanton to #Yankees: "We wanted to get the best deal. This was the best deal out of the three (offers) for our organization." …. said Marlins had Stanton's list of teams he would go to, but Marlins presented all 3 options to Stanton. #KMOXWinterMeetings — KMOXSports (@KMOXSports) December 11, 2017

Derek Jeter on potentially trading Marcell Ozuna and/or Christian Yelich: "We will look at every opportunity to make this organization better. That's the bottom line. If those opportunities present themselves we will take a look at it." #KMOXWinterMeetings — KMOXSports (@KMOXSports) December 11, 2017

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook