ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOX) – The commander of the 375th Air Mobility Wing at Scott Air Force Base is out.
18th Air Force Commander Lt. Gen. Giovanni Tuck on Monday relieved Col. John Howard of command.
Howard’s duties included leading more than 3,100 personnel, overseeing assets totaling more than $4 billion, and controlling an annual budget exceeding $130 million, according to the base’s website.
Air Force spokesman Capt. Ryan Decamp could only say Tuck lost confidence in Howard.
“Relieving a wing commander is not very common, but, senior commanders, like Gen. Tuck, reserve the right to make leadership changes when they feel it’s best for airmen and the mission, and in this case, Gen. Tuck felt making a change was the best course of action, and he took it,” Decamp says.
Col. W. Chris Buschur, Vice Wing Commander, will serve as the interim commander effective immediately.
A news release does not explain why Tuck “lost confidence in Howard’s leadership.”