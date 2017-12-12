ORLANDO (KMOX) – The St. Louis Cardinals have been rumored as trade contenders with Tampa Bay since last month, but now the market is reportedly heating up for a blockbuster deal with Baltimore, for Manny Machado.
Reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Baltimore wants “two young, controllable starting pitchers” in return for the 25-year-old, three-time All-Star and perennial MVP candidate.
Chris Hrabe and Mike Claiborne are in Orlando for this week’s MLB Winter Meetings, and talked to longtime baseball writer and MASN’s Mel Antonen on the Orioles potentially shopping the star third baseman:
The Cardinals have made two pitching acquisitions in the past two weeks, but there is still no front runner for a closer. That problem could be fixed by Tampa Bay’s Alex Colome, who the Rays might want to package with third baseman Evan Longoria.
Hrabe and Claiborne talked about that possibility with Neil Solondz of the Tampa Bay Rays Radio Network: