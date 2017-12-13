ORLANDO (KMOX) – The St. Louis Cardinals newly acquired pitcher, Miles Mikolas, who is most well known for that one time he ate something unusual, wants you to know he is actually a pretty picky eater.

He returns to the U.S. after three seasons in the Japanese Nippon Professional Baseball League, going a combined 31-13 with a 2.18 ERA in 62 starts for the Yomiuri Giants. He and his wife became accustomed to the trying a lot of new foods – some good, some bad he says.

Although his “Lizard King” nickname comes from the time he once ate a live lizard, he says it’s not something he regrets.



“In today’s day and age of the internet and YouTube I guess that’s something that has kind of stuck pretty hard, but you know it’s not something I’m ashamed of it was, I was young, it was a funny thing that I did. But hopefully I can do something else that will make people think of my name instead of just my diet.”

It was a bet he made with other members of the bullpen, when he was in the minor leagues of the San Diego Padres organization. He ate lizard, then his teammates paid for his “clubhouse dues” that month, which totaled a “couple hundred bucks.”

“Thought it was a steal at the time,” Mikolas says. “Went out and pitched the eight inning that game.”

Mikolas talked about his Cardinals connections, growing in the Spring Training home of the Cardinals – Jupiter, Fl. But also in his career he has had run ins with Jedd Gyorko (roommates in Single-A), Tyler Lyons (teammates in Arizona Fall League), Luke Gregerson (teammates in San Diego) and new pitching coach Mike Maddux (pitching coach with Texas Rangers).

Mikolas says when he comes to St. Louis this summer he’ll be looking forward to checking out the local restaurants. He called himself “a big local guy” and plans hit as many St. Louis favorites as he can.

