STL Mayor Lyda Krewson speaking at the BPV Phase 2 groundbreaking ceremony: “It will be the 1st new class-A office building in downtown in 30 years...that’s a long time." (KMOX)

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Officials with the St. Louis Cardinals say phase 2 of Ballpark Village near Busch Stadium will create a vibrant new area of downtown.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the $260 million second phase of Ballpark Village was Thursday.

Plans call for a 700,000 square foot mixed-use project that will include an upscale hotel, a 29-story residential tower, retail and office space. The entire project is expected to be complete by 2020, but parts of it will open earlier.

Cardinals president Bill DeWitt III says phase 2 is more than seven times larger than the first phase of Ballpark Village, which opened in 2014.

The Cardinals and their development partner, The Cordish Companies, say the second phase of the project will create 1,500 construction jobs and more than 1,000 permanent jobs.

