ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOX) – UPDATE: KMOX’s Kevin Killeen reports from the scene that a barricaded suspect in this morning’s shooting of two Bellefontaine Neighbors police officers is in custody.

Suspect in shooting of two officers now in custody, in the hospital, and expected to live. pic.twitter.com/DhWxpAVIo0 — Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) December 14, 2017

According to police, the man is in the hospital with injuries, though neither his injuries nor condition are known at this time.

Sgt. Shawn McGuire says suspect in shooting of two officers is in hospital with minor bullet wound. Officers saved by vests. pic.twitter.com/iLQIG3Ye6P — Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) December 14, 2017

The suspect is expected to live.

A suspect is still barricaded in a home in Bellefontaine Neighbors following an officer-involved shooting this morning.

Standoff enters fifth hour after suspect shot and wounded two St. Louis County police officers. 10100 block of Bellefontaine Road. pic.twitter.com/RNThIeqAHr — Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) December 14, 2017

During a 10 a.m. news conference, St. Louis County police said two Bellefontaine Neighbors officers, one male and one female, confronted the suspect on the street in response to a shots fired call from residents the night before.

Following a dialogue between officers and the suspect, police attempted to take the man into custody, resulting in a confrontation when the man fired shots at the officers.

County police: Cannot confirm police use of pepper spray or taser — at some point, suspect took out a gun and shot the two officers. — KMOX St. Louis News (@kmoxnews) December 14, 2017

The officers were wearing protective vests and were not injured, but have been taken to a local hospital to check for internal injuries. They both received at least one shot to the chest area.

The male officer shot is 44, with eight years of experience on the force. The female officer is 25, with three years of experience.

They have both been released from the hospital.

County police: The vest did its job, and we're thankful for that. Officers are in the hospital, alert, suffered 1 shot each in chest area. — KMOX St. Louis News (@kmoxnews) December 14, 2017

After the shots were fired, police say officers observed the suspect running to a house several blocks away, where he has barricaded himself.

County police say they believe the suspect is a 37-year-old male, but they cannot confirm if the residence in question belongs to the suspect, or if there are other weapons inside the house.

County police: Suspect is 37 y/o, the scene is very active, detectives obviously want to talk to suspect about police encounter — KMOX St. Louis News (@kmoxnews) December 14, 2017

Police have not been able to contact the suspect, but the house is surrounded by officers. They say their main concern is that the suspect is still not yet in custody.

Nearby schools in the Hazelwood district are on soft lockdown in response to the incident.

The effort to take this suspect into custody could affect commutes this afternoon/evening. Please know that streets and intersections in the area are being restricted. Thank you for your patience. Again, this is in the 10100 block of Bellefontaine Road in North St. Louis County. — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) December 14, 2017

