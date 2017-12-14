ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOX) – UPDATE: KMOX’s Kevin Killeen reports from the scene that a barricaded suspect in this morning’s shooting of two Bellefontaine Neighbors police officers is in custody.
According to police, the man is in the hospital with injuries, though neither his injuries nor condition are known at this time.
The suspect is expected to live.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
A suspect is still barricaded in a home in Bellefontaine Neighbors following an officer-involved shooting this morning.
During a 10 a.m. news conference, St. Louis County police said two Bellefontaine Neighbors officers, one male and one female, confronted the suspect on the street in response to a shots fired call from residents the night before.
Following a dialogue between officers and the suspect, police attempted to take the man into custody, resulting in a confrontation when the man fired shots at the officers.
The officers were wearing protective vests and were not injured, but have been taken to a local hospital to check for internal injuries. They both received at least one shot to the chest area.
The male officer shot is 44, with eight years of experience on the force. The female officer is 25, with three years of experience.
They have both been released from the hospital.
After the shots were fired, police say officers observed the suspect running to a house several blocks away, where he has barricaded himself.
County police say they believe the suspect is a 37-year-old male, but they cannot confirm if the residence in question belongs to the suspect, or if there are other weapons inside the house.
Police have not been able to contact the suspect, but the house is surrounded by officers. They say their main concern is that the suspect is still not yet in custody.
Nearby schools in the Hazelwood district are on soft lockdown in response to the incident.