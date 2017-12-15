New St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Marcell Ozuna told media Friday he was anxious when he heard his name mentioned in so many trade rumors this off-season, but he is excited to join a winning organization.

“He says he’s always known the Cardinals to be competitors, grinders all the way to the end. They always seem to be in the mix and in position to win, and he is excited to join that,” Assistant General Manager Moises Rodriguez, who acted as translator said on a conference call.

Ozuna said that it’s a blessing he was traded to St. Louis because of the organization’s success and winning ways.

When asked about what fans should know about himself & his game, Ozuna said people have different ways of viewing players, and he wants to get on the field and let his play speak for itself. He’s sure fans will pick up on things that they will enjoy watching him do during games.

Ozuna credited former Miami Marlins hitting coach Barry Bonds for helping him with his hitting, his patience at the plate, and how to look for better pitches he can handle.