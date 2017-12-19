ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOX) – A local pain management doctor is accused of fondling two clients, and police fear there could be more victims out there.
St. Louis County Police Officer Ben Granda tells KMOX that 60 and 61-year-old women say 38-year-old Abhishek Jain touched them inappropriately during treatments six days apart in his offices in Affton and Florissant.
What makes the case unique, Granda says, is the two women don’t know each other, and they each saw Jain at different locations, but they allege similar assaults.
“This doctor has ties to other states, Kansas, Maine, Colorado, California, even Ohio, where he tried to practice medicine to some degree” he says.
Jain, who works at Interventional Pain Management Services, is charged with sexual abuse and sodomy. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.
Granda’s urging any other potential victims to call police at 314-615-5400.
Dr. Jain has always been very professional and kind during my office visits. I find these allegations hard to believe. He is shy and has never touched me inappropriately. I pray this does not start a landfall of false allegations of people thinking they may get some cash. I believe that justice should be served if the accusations are true, but I believe Dr. Jain to be innocent until that time. Praying