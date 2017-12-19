By JIM SALTER - Associated Press
9 OCT 2015: A general view of Busch Stadium prior to game one of baseball's National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs in St. Louis Missouri. (Photo by Scott Kane/Icon Sportswire) (Photo by Scott Kane/Icon Sportswire/Corbis via Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (AP) – The St. Louis Cardinals have received federal certification giving the organization legal protections in the event of a terrorist attack at Busch Stadium.

Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill announced Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security awarded the Cardinals certification under the Support Anti-Terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies Act, known as the Safety Act. Certification was approved Dec. 11.

The act encourages sports teams, entertainment venues and other organizations to develop anti-terrorism technologies and practices. In return, it places limits on lawsuits that could be filed if an attack occurs.

McCaskill in October urged approval of the request in a letter to acting Homeland Security director Elaine Duke. The letter was sent days after the attack on a country music concert in Las Vegas spurred new concerns about venue safety.

