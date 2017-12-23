(KMOX)-Close to three inches of snow fell in parts of the St. Louis area early Saturday morning, contributing to several accidents, including at least one fatality.

According to the National Weather Service, the heaviest band basically came up I-44 from southwest Missouri into the city and then east. The deepest snow, just a fraction under three inches, was reported in Harvester, Chesterfield, and St. Peters.

At least one traffic death is being blamed on slick conditions created by the early morning snowfall.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says 85-year-old Charles Terbrock of Foristell was killed when his pickup slid on an icy bridge on US 61 at the Lincoln/St. Charles County line, hit a concrete barrier on one side and the guardrail on the other and overturned. That happened at about 6:40 am.

Twenty minutes earlier, a Godfrey, Illinois man was seriously injured in an accident on MO-370 in St. Charles County.

The Highway Patrol says 36-year-old Douglas Huebner’s vehicle slid off the highway near Truman Blvd while he was changing lanes. It went down the embankment, hit a ditch and turned on its side. The Westbound lanes of 370 were closed for a while because of icy conditions.

In St. Louis County, Highway Department Spokesman Dave Wrone said crews focused their attention on bridges. “The pavement of the road itself throughout our system was such that the show wasn’t sticking, it was already slush, so we didn’t need to salt the entire system.”

The snow should melt Saturday, with the high predicted to reach 40 degrees. A dusting to an inch of snow is predicted Sunday with a high of 33 degrees. The high is expected to be 38 degrees on Christmas Day before a cold front moves in. High temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to only reach the mid 20’s.

