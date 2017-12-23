Associated Press
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Davell Roby scored 23 points and Jordan Goodwin 20 and Saint Louis beat Southeast Missouri 78-48 on Friday night.

Goodwin scored 16 of his points in the first half when Saint Louis took a 35-23 lead. Roby, with just two points in the first half, opened the second with a pair of 3-pointers and added a 3-pointer and a layup in an 8-0 burst for a 23-point lead with 11:38 to go.

Javon Bess added 14 points and 10 rebounds and Aaron Hines 12 points with Saint Louis shooting 55 percent, scoring 20 points off turnovers and dominating scoring in the paint 48-18.

Denzel Mahoney, who came in first in the Ohio Valley Conference at 19.2 points per game, finished with 12 on 3-of-9 shooting for the Redhawks (6-7), who shot just 32 percent.

The Billikens (7-6) finished their nonconference schedule with a winning record for the first time since 2014-15.

