story updated 10:00 pm December 23, 2017

The endangered person advisory for Christian Conrad was called-off, Saturday night. Police say he’s been located and is safe.

our earlier story:

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. (KMOX)-St. Louis County Police are asking the public’s help in finding a man who is said to be suicidal, and left his home Friday night carrying a handgun.

Twenty-two-year-old Christian Conrad was last seen around 11:15 pm, at his home in the 2400 block of Via
Miralesta Drive in south county. Police say Conrad is depressed over the deaths of several family members and was seen leaving home with a weapon.

 

Christian Conrad (Courtesy: St. Louis County Police)

Conrad is said to weigh 150 pounds and has brown hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion. He was wearing a black suit and top coat.
Anyone seeing Conrad is asked to call 9-1-1.

