Springfield, MO (KMOX) – Springfield, Missouri Police have issued an Amber Alert for a one-year-old boy.
Police suspect Eli Bandurovskiy was taken from his mother by his biological father during a visitation Friday, December 22nd.
Officials are looking for 33-year-old Viktor Anatolievich Bandurovskiy. Police say he has a history of domestic abuse, drug use, and has made current and previous threats toward the child.
In a release issued Sunday evening, police say they may be travelling in a white 2008 Scion with Arkansas license plate 940MNT.
Eli was last seen wearing a thick navy cardigan sweater with two red horizontal stripes and large buttons, grey under shirt, blue and gray striped pajama pants and blue and lime green velcro tennis shoes. The child had a spare set of clothing described as a grey Christmas sweatshirt, blue shirt, and black skinny jeans.
Victor Bandurovskiy is a white male, 33, 5’10” tall, 150 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing a black button up shirt and dark blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1171.