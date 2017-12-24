Springfield, MO (KMOX) – Springfield, Missouri Police have issued an Amber Alert for a one-year-old boy.

Police suspect Eli Bandurovskiy was taken from his mother by his biological father during a visitation Friday, December 22nd.

Officials are looking for 33-year-old Viktor Anatolievich Bandurovskiy.   Police say he has a history of domestic abuse, drug use, and has made current and previous threats toward the child.

In a release issued Sunday evening, police say they may be travelling in a white 2008 Scion with Arkansas license plate 940MNT.

Eli was last seen wearing a thick navy cardigan sweater with two red horizontal stripes and large buttons, grey under shirt, blue and gray striped pajama pants and blue and lime green velcro tennis shoes.  The child had a spare set of clothing described as a grey Christmas sweatshirt, blue shirt, and black skinny jeans.

Victor Bandurovskiy is a white male, 33, 5’10” tall, 150 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing a black button up shirt and dark blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1171.

 

eli bandurovskiy 3 Amber Alert Issued for Spfld, MO Toddler

Eli Bandurovskiy – 1 year old

suspect like vehicle white 2008 scion tc Amber Alert Issued for Spfld, MO Toddler

Vehicle similar to suspect vehicle in Dec 22, 2017 Amber Alert in Springfield, MO

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen