Holiday Travel Hits Record NumbersA strong economy and reasonable gas prices are expected to push the number of highway travelers over the holidays, and another 10 million will fly.

Ill. State Senator Wants IDOT, Police To Investigate Deadly I-55 Construction ZoneState Sen. Andy Manar says something has to change, and he's asking the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Illinois State Police to figure out what to do.

Your Commute Is Getting Longer, Study FindsWhile the study did not point to a direct cause for the longer trips, previous studies noted the growing number of people moving to suburban communities outside of the major city centers.

Best Backcountry Skiing In North AmericaFive featured North American ski resorts with optional backcountry skiing.

MoDOT Road Work Halted Over Christmas WeekendThe Missouri Department of Transportation is stopping construction on roads starting at noon Friday to help people get around easier during the Christmas holiday.