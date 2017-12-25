Filed Under:Missouri Department of Conservation, snowy owl
Jefferson City, MO (KMOX) – Many bird-lovers in the bi-state begin looking for bald eagles in the New Year.  This winter conservation officials say you may spot another majestic species.
Snowy owls are being spotted in our region.   While it may be a thrill for bird enthusiasts it’s not necessarily a good thing for the birds themselves.
State Conservation officials say if snowy owls are travelling this far south it means food sources have been scarce for them in their northern habitat.
They normally hunt in the tundra but in the Midwest you’re likely spot them in grasslands looking for rodents, rabbits, and other birds.  Officials say try not to disturb them — they’re already stressed due to the food shortage in their normal winter habitat.
