St. Louis, MO (KMOX) – Members of St. Louis’s Jewish and Muslim communities will be spending Christmas Day volunteering.
Co-Chair Sophie Malik tells KMOX the original goal was to give Christian volunteers the day off.
But with hundreds of people turning out to help each year they’ve expanded what they do.
Volunteers will be making no-sew blankets for St. Louis Crisis Nursery, delivering cookies to police and fire stations, delivering meals to the homebound, and making toiletry kits for the Ronald McDonald House.
The 7th annual event is sponsored by the Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis and the Jewish Community Relations Council of St. Louis.