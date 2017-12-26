Cars drive along the snow-covered A12 motorway near in the eastern German city of Frankfurt/Oder on January 10, 2010. Depression "Daisy" brought havoc in Germany as treacherous winter conditions made for a weekend of travel misery across Europe. AFP PHOTO DDP / MICHAEL URBAN GERMANY OUT (Photo credit should read MICHAEL URBAN/AFP/Getty Images)MICHAEL URBAN/AFP/Getty Images
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Five people died on Missouri roads and highways over the Christmas weekend, and roads left slippery by the winter weather contributed to nearly 500 accidents — almost twice as many as the 2016 holiday weekend.
The patrol said Tuesday that 125 people were injured during the period that began Friday night through Christmas Day. All told, the patrol investigated 491 crashes this holiday period, compared to 260 in 2016.
Troopers also arrested 91 people for driving while impaired and made 49 drug arrests this holiday weekend.
Three people died in accidents on Saturday, and two on Sunday.
