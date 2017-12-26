Latest Forecast | Traffic | School Closings
Alex Degman (@AlexDegmanKMOX)By Alex Degman
Filed Under:acceptance, barrington lincoln, HBCU, lutheran high school north, morehouse college

DELLWOOD, Mo. (KMOX) — It was a VERY Merry Christmas for the mom and aunt of Lutheran High School North senior Barrington Lincoln.

Lincoln, of Dellwood, surprised them with Morehouse College T-shirts — one that said mom, the other aunt. The gifts were his way of telling them… he got in.

Lincoln says it’s sometimes hard to have aspirations in areas like his — but if you want to succeed, he says it ultimately falls on you — even if you don’t have the best support system.

“There are mentorship opportunities out here that really motivate you and support you to hit your goals,” Lincoln told KMOX. “I just wish them the best.”

Lincoln is the first in his family to attend an Historically Black College and University (HBCU) — calling it a vital experience to support black excellence. He plans to study business administration.

