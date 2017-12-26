Latest Forecast | Traffic | School Closings
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – If you got a gift card for Christmas, you may want to read the fine print.

The Better Business Bureau says by federal law, most gift cards are good for five years after they were issued or last loaded with money. However, in some cases, plastic gift cards may still have an expiration date and require a fee to replace.

Some cards can only be used in stores, and not online.

And if you’re hoping to snag a deal on gift cards after Christmas through website auctions, the Better Business Bureau cautions it’s virtually impossible to tell if they’ve been tampered with or have expired.

