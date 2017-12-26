ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is urging drivers to celebrate the holidays safely this year.
White says this can be a deadly time of year — who’s asking Illinoisans to plan ahead and refrain from drinking while driving or planning to drive.
“In 2016 on Christmas eve and Christmas day there were about nine fatalities, two of which were alcohol related, then from new years eve to new years day three of the seven fatalities were alcohol related,” he says.
White says there are several options to get home if you’ve had too much to drink — public transportation, cabs, appointing a designated driver or using a rideshare service like Uber or Lyft.