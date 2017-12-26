ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Drivers who use the Poplar Street Bridge will need to pay attention this week.
Crews will be shifting lanes around getting ready for the next step to widen the bridge.
The Missouri Department of Transportation says the plan is to start shifting barriers Tuesday night on the Eastbound lanes. The left lane eastbound will be closed for most of 2018, the right lane for a couple months.
Later this week, crews will shift lanes Westbound, leaving the far left lane westbound closed until next December.