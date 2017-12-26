ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The old-school arcade game of pinball is resurging in popularity.
The International Flipper Pinball Association says interest has skyrocketed over the last decade or so, with the number of pinball players and competitions growing worldwide.
The IFPA says there have been nearly 4,500 pinball competitions worldwide in 2017, with more than 55,000 players. That compares to 500 players in 50 competitions in 2006.
Besides competitions, interest in pinball has been boosted by smartphone applications that locate pinball machines, as well as video pinball and arcade bars.