ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – UPDATE: Because of the cold weather forecast for Wednesday, the St. Louis Zoo has announced Raja will not be making an appearance at his birthday celebration:
Visitors may still sign a super-sized birthday card for the elephant, and learn more about elephants through keeper chats, activities and biofacts from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Previous reporting:
There’s a big celebration planned for Wednesday at the St. Louis Zoo — Raja is turning 25 years old!
The bull elephant will get presents to smash open at 11 a.m., and visitors will sing “Happy Birthday.”
Raja was the first Asian elephant born at the zoo, and has fathered four female calves.