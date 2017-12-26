ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Gas prices are rising in the St. Louis area.
According to GasBuddy’s survey of nearly 1,000 gas stations in St. Louis, the average price went up more than 15 cents per gallon over the last week.
A year ago at this time, the average price in the area was $2.08 cents a gallon. Today, it’s 30 cents higher, $2.38.
Nationally, gas prices have gone down over the last month and stayed pretty flat over the last week. And despite the fact prices are going up locally, they’re still lower than the national average, $2.38 compared to to $2.43.