FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOX) – Two men shot to death several hours and a few hundred yards apart in Ferguson on Christmas Day, but police say the cases are unrelated.
Major Frank McCall tells KMOX the first victim was found about 5:48 a.m. A teenage male was lying in the street in the 9600 block of Newton. McCall says a canvas of the area found no evidence the shooting happened there. He says detectives have not identified a suspect or motive.
The second killing occurred about 11:15 p.m. in an adjacent subdivision to the first scene, on Northwinds Estates Drive off West Florissant. McCall says an argument ended in the shooting death of an adult male. He says the victim knew his killer, who remains at large.
The victims’ identities aren’t being released yet.
