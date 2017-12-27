Latest Forecast | Traffic | School Closings
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A 16-year-old is in custody for stealing a car in St. Louis on Christmas Day, only to discover there was a baby inside.

Police say a woman put her 6-month-old son inside her car around 11 a.m. Monday in Tower Grove South, then went back to lock her house. When she turned around, she saw a male teenager get in the car and drive away.

The thief drove about a block before leaving the baby on the front porch of a house, then drove off. The baby was unharmed.

Police caught up with the car and a chase began. The suspect abandoned the car and ran, but was later arrested. He is in the custody of juvenile authorities.

St. Louis County police say with the bitter cold comes increased opportunities for crime.

Officers ask that you don’t leave cars running unattended to “warm up,” or for you to go back inside your home to get something.

They also ask that anyone needing to sit in a parked vehicle for any duration of time be aware of their surroundings, and keep the doors locked.

