SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - DECEMBER 23: Mother Isamar holds her baby Saniel, 9 months, at their makeshift home, under reconstruction, after being mostly destroyed by Hurricane Maria, on December 23, 2017 in San Isidro, Puerto Rico. Their neighborhood remains without electricity. Barely three months after Hurricane Maria made landfall, approximately one-third of the devastated island is still without electricity. While the official death toll from the massive storm remains at 64, The New York Times recently reported the actual toll for the storm and its aftermath likely stands at more than 1,000. A recount was ordered by the governor as the holiday season approached. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis-based utility company Ameren Corp. is sending equipment and workers to Puerto Rico as part of a new industry-wide deployment to restore power to the island.

Hurricanes Irma and Maria tore up the country’s infrastructure.

TOA BAJA, PUERTO RICO – DECEMBER 25: A boy sleeps in a shelter for Hurricane Maria victims on Christmas day on December 25, 2017 in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico. 12 adults and 11 children currently reside in the shelter after losing their homes in the storm. Around 600 Hurricane Maria victims remain in shelters across Puerto Rico more than three months after Hurricane Maria made landfall. Thirty percent of the devastated island is still without electricity. While the official death toll from the massive storm remains at 64, The New York Times recently reported the actual toll for the storm and its aftermath likely stands at more than 1,000. A recount was ordered by the governor as the holiday season approached. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Ameren says it is sending trucks and trailers to be loaded on barges in Virginia, then shipped to Puerto Rico.

Sometime after the first of the year, about 75 line workers and support staff will head to the island. Each will spend three weeks in what’s called the “Carolina Region” on the northeast coast, just east of San Juan.

