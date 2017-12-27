Latest Forecast | Traffic | School Closings
Filed Under:crashes, drowsy driving, incidents

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – “Drowsy Driving” is a major cause of traffic crashes, these days.

Chris Pilcic with State Farm Insurance says research identified some common themes.

“A lot of them are on high speed roadways that have a straight stretch of road, many of the drivers are by themselves a majority of the time, and almost always it involves a car all by itself that just leaves the roadway,” he says.

Pilcic says the Governor’s Highway Safety Association and State Farm recently worked together on a “drowsy driving” survey.

He told KMOX Auto Show host Greg Damon that those types of crashes are most-likely to happen late at night, early in the morning, and middle of the afternoon.

Pilcic said there are hundreds of thousands of drowsy driving crashes each year.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen