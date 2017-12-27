ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – “Drowsy Driving” is a major cause of traffic crashes, these days.
Chris Pilcic with State Farm Insurance says research identified some common themes.
“A lot of them are on high speed roadways that have a straight stretch of road, many of the drivers are by themselves a majority of the time, and almost always it involves a car all by itself that just leaves the roadway,” he says.
Pilcic says the Governor’s Highway Safety Association and State Farm recently worked together on a “drowsy driving” survey.
He told KMOX Auto Show host Greg Damon that those types of crashes are most-likely to happen late at night, early in the morning, and middle of the afternoon.
Pilcic said there are hundreds of thousands of drowsy driving crashes each year.