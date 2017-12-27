ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It might seem like work is never-ending on the Kingshighway viaduct in south St. Louis. It’s been two-and-a-half years since the old span was torn down. While some lanes of traffic re-opened earlier this year, it’s more or less been a construction zone this entire time.

St. Louis traffic commissioner Deanna Venker says just be patient for a little bit longer.

“The barrier walls that are out there are going to get poured sometime this coming spring, and we’ll get those going so that will be a finished product,” she says.

She says there were some delays because of the need to avoid underground utilities, like steam tunnels. The entire project was hoped to be finished by this past July.

