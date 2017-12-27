ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the city of St. Louis and the region’s sports authority over the departure of the NFL’s Rams, meaning the case will likely go to trial.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Circuit Judge Christopher McGraugh issued the ruling Wednesday.

McGraugh did dismiss a count of fraud alleged against other teams and owners.

Regarding today’s decision: This ruling is another step toward holding Stan #Kroenke and the #NFL accountable for conspiring to swindle the St. Louis area out of the #NFL team we supported with our hearts and our tax dollars. — Steve Stenger (@StengerSTLCo) December 27, 2017

The lawsuit filed in April alleges that the Rams failed to meet league relocation rules when leaving for Los Angeles prior to the 2016 season, constituting a contractual breach with St. Louis.

A message seeking comment from the NFL was not immediately returned.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.