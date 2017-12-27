Latest Forecast | Traffic | School Closings
Filed Under:Shiloh police department, Target, theft, vacuum thief
(Courtesy of Shiloh police)

SHILOH, Ill. (KMOX) – How many vacuums does a man need? The answer for one thief is two.

The Shiloh Police Department shared surveillance photos of a serial vacuum thief, who took a Hoover robotic vacuum from the Target store Dec. 4, and then escaped with a Dyson vacuum from the same store Dec. 21.

Are they Christmas gifts? Are his floors just really dirty? Either way, one could say that this guy sucks.

If you recognize the vacuum thief, police ask that you call Det. Zachary Green at 618-632-9047, ext. 1.

