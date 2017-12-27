Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images & Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Missouri Tigers can become just the second team from a Power 5 Conference to win eight straight games, after starting a season 1-5. It all comes down to tonight’s Texas Bowl matchup in Houston, vs the Texas Longhorns.

Mike Kelly, voice of the Mizzou Tigers and host of Sports On A Sunday Morning previewed the matchup this morning on KMOX:

Texas Bowl

Wednesday, Dec. 27 | Time: 8 p.m. CT

NRG Stadium — Houston, Texas

TV: ESPN

Mizzou doesn’t get enough credit

Since a 53-28 loss to Georgia on Oct. 14, the Tigers won by at least 28 points against Idaho, Connecticut, Florida, Tennessee and Vanderbilt before edging Arkansas 48-45 to cap the season. Their offensive dominance was spearheaded by quarterback Drew Lock, whose 43 passing touchdowns set the single-season Southeastern Conference record.

Kelly admits, it was a “weaker” second-half schedule that got Mizzou back to .500 in the SEC and into a bowl game.

“Twenty years from now people aren’t going to look at, well what did the schedule look like the second half of the season,” Kelly says. “They are going to look at a team that finished the regular at 7-5 and either won the Texas Bowl or did not.”

Great chance against depleted Longhorns

Texas is missing eight players due to injury, suspension or the decision to skip the bowl game in preparation for the NFL Draft. Mizzou will enter the game favored by somewhere around 1.5-2.5 points, against the Longhorns who won two of its last three, but lost the regular season finale at home to Texas Tech.

“Here’s the other thing that I think serves as motivation for them,” Kelly says. “Missouri has got a lot of kids from Texas on this roster, I would venture to say none of those kids were recruited by the University of Texas. So they have something to prove and I know Mizzou is looking forward to the opportunity.”

Does Drew Lock return next season?

Simply, we don’t know. Does he sell why the stock is high, or listen to the advisory committee’s opinion that he should wait another year?

Kelly says the SEC record breaking quarterback will likely wait and see who is hired as the new offensive coordinator is , after the exit of Josh Heupel for UCF.

