ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – If it seems like your phone rings non-stop these days with robo-calls and telemarketers, you’re not alone. New technology makes it easy for illegal telemarketers to get around no-call list rules by spoofing other numbers to make it look like it’s a local call, upping the chances you’ll answer, and automated dialing technology allows high-volume robocalls.
But when it comes to complaining, Missouri is middle of the pack. The Show-Me-State ranks 27th for complaints to the FTC about these calls. Illinois, meanwhile, ranks 6th. Overall, complaints about illegal calls quintupled over the past eight years.