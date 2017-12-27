Latest Forecast | Traffic | School Closings
Filed Under:phone, robo calls, telemarketer

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – If it seems like your phone rings non-stop these days with robo-calls and telemarketers, you’re not alone. New technology makes it easy for illegal telemarketers to get around no-call list rules by spoofing other numbers to make it look like it’s a local call, upping the chances you’ll answer, and automated dialing technology allows high-volume robocalls.

But when it comes to complaining, Missouri is middle of the pack. The Show-Me-State ranks 27th for complaints to the FTC about these calls. Illinois, meanwhile, ranks 6th. Overall, complaints about illegal calls quintupled over the past eight years.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen