ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — We’re learning more about a shooting Tuesday afternoon on the westbound Poplar Street Bridge.

St. Louis police say the victim, in Illinois, found a vehicle stolen from a lot he works at — and he took it back.

The shooting suspect reportedly followed the victim, then pulled in front of him on the bridge in a silver Mercury Grand Marquis and fired several shots.

The suspect continued driving, and no one was hurt.

Police say the vehicle wasn’t taken in a carjacking.

The suspect is described as a black man with short dreadlocks and gold front teeth.

