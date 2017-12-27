ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — We’re learning more about a shooting Tuesday afternoon on the westbound Poplar Street Bridge.
St. Louis police say the victim, in Illinois, found a vehicle stolen from a lot he works at — and he took it back.
The shooting suspect reportedly followed the victim, then pulled in front of him on the bridge in a silver Mercury Grand Marquis and fired several shots.
The suspect continued driving, and no one was hurt.
Police say the vehicle wasn’t taken in a carjacking.
The suspect is described as a black man with short dreadlocks and gold front teeth.