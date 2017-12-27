Latest Forecast | Traffic | School Closings
Filed Under:Plan, Senator Roy Blunt, Tax cut

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – If you’re leery of the new tax cut plan, just give it some time to prove itself.

That’s the advice of Republican US Senator Roy Blunt, who believes the idea will gain popularity after it takes effect.

“When people begin to get their checks and there’s more take home pay in February than there was in December,” he says.

He’s personally approached Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin about putting out the new withholding tables as soon as possible so people will realize how much more take-home pay they’ll be getting.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen