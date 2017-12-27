ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – If you’re leery of the new tax cut plan, just give it some time to prove itself.
That’s the advice of Republican US Senator Roy Blunt, who believes the idea will gain popularity after it takes effect.
“When people begin to get their checks and there’s more take home pay in February than there was in December,” he says.
He’s personally approached Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin about putting out the new withholding tables as soon as possible so people will realize how much more take-home pay they’ll be getting.