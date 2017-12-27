ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – No sales figures yet from Pixel Press, the downtown St. Louis start-up that makes Bloxels, one of the holiday’s most popular toys. But last year, it was on Amazon’s top ten list and was nominated for toy of the year. A partnership with Mattel put Bloxels on store shelves nationwide. This year, they added Star Wars characters through a deal with Disney.

So what’s next for Pixel Press? Co-founder and CEO Robin Rath says helping kids with STEM skills – science, technology, engineering and math.

“We see libraries, after school programs, maker spaces buying and using our product to allow kids in that third to sixth grade range o really get an experience of building and sharing,” he says.

With Bloxels, you use physical blocks to build a lay-out, then it becomes a real video game you can play and share. Rath says they’ll add some components to teach kids coding and tools for teachers to monitor progress.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook