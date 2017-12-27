Latest Forecast | Traffic | School Closings
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A study of life on Earth begins at Washington University early next year. Three local institutions are coming together to try and preserve plant and animal species before it’s too late.

Jonathan Losos, a Harvard researcher and internationally renowned biologist that taught at Wash U for 14 years, is leading the project. Losos is coming back to Wash U and joining up with the Missouri Botanical Garden and St. Louis Zoo for what’s being called the “Living Earth Collaborative”.

The purpose is to understand and reverse the cycle of loss of life of Earth’s remaining species. In the last 50 years, global populations of fish, birds, mammals and others have declined to less than half their size.

Some plant species are on the brink of extinction and some scientists believe another mass extinction is underway on Earth.

The Living Earth Collaborative begins at Wash U in January.

