BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – St. Louis Blues prospect, Jordan Kyrou, 19, scored a highlight-reel goal, as the 2016 second-round draft pick helped Canada route Slovakia 6-0 on Wednesday night to improve to 2-0 in the world junior hockey championship.

Kyrou leads Canada, and all skates at the World Juniors, with four points in two games, although a few teams haven’t yet played it’s second game of the tournament. He also still leads the Ontario Hockey League with 58 points in 30 games despite having last played on Dec. 9.

Kyrou’s goal on Wednesday night was a stunner:

And from another angle:

Another look at Jordan Kyrou victimizing Slovakia pic.twitter.com/RABNziCldS — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 28, 2017

Four other St. Louis Blues prospects are competing in this year’s U20 championship, including Kyrou’s teammate on Team Canada, Robert Thomas, Russian forward Klim Kostin, Czech Republic forward Filip Helt and Denmark forward Nikolaj Krag.

The defending champion United States opened Tuesday night with a 9-0 victory over Denmark. The Americans will resume Group A play Thursday night against Slovakia, then will face Canada on Friday in an outdoor game at the Buffalo Bills’ stadium in Orchard Park.

Team Canada was coming off a 4-2 victory over Finland on Tuesday in its Group A opener. Jonah Gadjovich scored twice, Maxime Comtois, Taylor Raddysh, Sam Steel and Kyrou added a goal each, and Colton Point made 20 saves.

David Hrenak made 48 saves for Slovakia.

In the lone Group B game Wednesday, Philipp Kurashev, Nicolas Muller and Valentin Nussbaumer scored and Philip Wuthrich made 27 saves to help Switzerland open with a 3-2 victory over Belarus. Mmaxim Sushko and Viktor Bovbel scored for Belarus, coming off a 6-1 loss to Sweden on Tuesday.

