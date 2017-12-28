Latest Forecast | Traffic | School Closings
SPANISH LAKE

SPANISH LAKE (KMOX) — St. Louis County police say a man they initially thought was shot to death was actually hit by a car and left for dead.

Aaron Simpson, 25, was found dead December 20 in the 1100 block of Reale in Spanish Lake, with what they thought were gunshot wounds to his upper torso. But now detectives say he was a hit-and-run victim.

They’re looking for a 2011 Nissan Altima with Missouri plates HH2-Z1T. The car has front end damage and is missing its front license plate.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police.

