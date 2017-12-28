ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – With forecasted temperatures in the teens and single digits for a while this week, Missouri American Water is reminding customers how to avoid falling victim to frozen or burst pipes.
Spokesman Brian Russell says people typically run into problems when water running through pipes near a home’s exterior stops moving.
“Leave just a little trickle of water out of that pipe, leave just a little slow steady drip, because moving water is not going to freeze as quickly as stagnant water,” he says.
He also suggests leaving cabinet doors open to expose pipes to the warmth of the house, and knowing how to shut your water off. Russell says it’s also important for apartment dwellers to know how to do that.